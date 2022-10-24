© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida reports lower COVID case count while passing 82,000 deaths

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published October 24, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT
Red and gray 3D model of COVID-19. Looks like a sphere with red trees on it.
CDC
/
CDC

The state Department of Health report showed that numbers of new COVID cases have remained relatively low during October.

More than 82,000 Florida residents have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health.

As of Thursday, the state had a reported 82,176 COVID-19 resident deaths. That was up from 81,661 in numbers released Oct. 7 and up from 81,139 in numbers released Sept. 26.

There were 515 deaths recorded over that two-week period. However, because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when those deaths occurred.

The Department of Health report also showed that numbers of new COVID-19 cases have remained relatively low this month. The state had a reported 9,934 new cases from Oct. 7 through Oct. 13 and 10,111 new cases from Oct. 14 through Thursday.

The state has recorded more than 7.1 million COVID cases.

cdc covid comm level 10-24-2022.jpg
CDC
/
As of Oct. 20, 2022

Tags
Health News Florida COVID-19Coronavirus
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida