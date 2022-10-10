© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Tally of new COVID cases in Florida continues downward trend

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published October 10, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT
Red and gray 3D model of COVID-19. Looks like a sphere with red trees on it.
CDC
/
CDC

The number of deaths related to COVID was also diminishing, with the state reporting an average of 261 weekly fatalities since Sept. 23, the lowest total since June 17.

Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Florida continued a downward trend over the previous two weeks, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

The data showed that Florida reported 10,793 new cases from Sept. 30 through Thursday (a positivity rate of 7.1%) and 11,837 cases the previous week (7.3%).

As a comparison, Florida had 65,656 new cases during the week that started July 29. The increase in cases during the summer was driven by omicron subvariants, according to health officials.

cdc covid comm level 10-9-2022.jpg
On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
/
CDC

The number of deaths related to COVID was also diminishing, with the state reporting an average of 261 weekly fatalities since Sept. 23, the lowest total since June 17.

However, Florida is nearing 82,000 resident deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020.

The data showed that a reported 81,661 residents had died of COVID-19 as of Thursday. That was up from 81,139 deaths in numbers released Sept. 26 by the department.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

Tags
Health News Florida COVID-19Coronavirus
Health News Florida
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012.
See stories by Health News Florida