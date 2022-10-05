© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay reports a surge in calls after Hurricane Ian

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published October 5, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT
Clara Reynolds, left, is the president and C-E-O of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. She suggest parents talk to their children about the school shooting in Uvalde, TX.
Hillsborough County / YouTube
/
Clara Reynolds, left, is the president and C-E-O of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. She suggest parents talk to their children about the school shooting in Uvalde, TX.

The center responded to more than triple its yearly average number of 211 calls from Charlotte County in just one week.

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay staff have been busy helping people in need of support after Hurricane Ian. The center manages the 211 social services hotline and 988 suicide prevention lifeline for Hillsborough and Charlotte counties, and officials are reporting a surge in demand.

Charlotte County typically makes up a small portion of the 211 calls staff respond to, roughly 500 a year, estimated Clara Reynolds, president and CEO of the Crisis Center.

But between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, the center received about 1,700 calls from Charlotte residents as Hurricane Ian devastated the community. Reynolds called it an “explosion.”

“Most folks are looking for obviously food, clothing, shelter — very basic needs,” she explained.

Only a handful of people in Charlotte have called 988 with mental health emergencies, said Reynolds. She suspects most people are still focused on navigating the storm's destruction.

Things are different in Hillsborough County, where Reynolds said 988 calls had dipped to 20 or 30 a day last week when residents were preparing for the storm to hit Tampa. By Friday, when things had largely settled in Hillsborough, Reynolds said staff took 106 suicide calls.

“So, again it really kind of matches, when people are in the moment they're very focused on basic needs, making sure their families are taken care of, and it is post-storm that you really start to see those behavioral tsunami impacts from these big disasters,” Reynolds said.

The center is anticipating a rise in 988 calls from Charlotte County in the coming weeks. For now, Reynolds said staff are working to stay on top of the evolving array of resources available to support residents affected by the storm.

She encourages all in need to call for help.

Resources

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags
Health News Florida mental healthsuicideCrisis Center of Tampa Bay988hurricaneHurricane Ian weather
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters, WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
Related Content