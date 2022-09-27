© 2022 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

As cases continue to decline, Florida tops 81,000 COVID-19 deaths

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published September 27, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT
covid spikes
CDC
/
CDC

While new cases continue to decline, Florida has topped 81,000 resident deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020, according to a Florida Department of Health report.

As of Thursday, a reported 81,139 residents had died of COVID-19, data released Friday by the department shows. That total was up from 80,386 deaths in a report released two weeks earlier.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The new data also showed a continued slowing in reported COVID-19 cases. Florida had a reported 17,438 new cases from Sept. 16 through Thursday and 22,913 new cases the previous week.

By comparison, it had 76,011 new cases during the week that started July 15.

