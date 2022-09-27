As cases continue to decline, Florida tops 81,000 COVID-19 deaths

While new cases continue to decline, Florida has topped 81,000 resident deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020, according to a Florida Department of Health report.

As of Thursday, a reported 81,139 residents had died of COVID-19, data released Friday by the department shows. That total was up from 80,386 deaths in a report released two weeks earlier.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The new data also showed a continued slowing in reported COVID-19 cases. Florida had a reported 17,438 new cases from Sept. 16 through Thursday and 22,913 new cases the previous week.

By comparison, it had 76,011 new cases during the week that started July 15.

