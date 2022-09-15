A monkeypox case has been reported at an Orange County elementary school

A person connected with Wedgefield Elementary School in Orange County has tested positive for monkeypox, the first case of the disease reported at a school in the district, officials said.

The person, whose last last day on campus was Sept. 7, will remain home until cleared to return by a medical provider, according to Orange County Public Schools.

“The families of the students who are potentially exposed to the confirmed case, were contacted by me and were given an opportunity to ask questions of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County,” Wedgefield Principal Randall Longhouse saidin a recorded message sent to parents.

The school has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Families are encouraged to keep children home if they feel sick.

Symptoms of monkeypox include a high fever, muscle aches, headache and a distinctive rash on the hands and face.

More than 2,200 cases of monkeypox have been recorded by the state Department of Health.

According to the health department, more than 5,300 people are fully vaccinated against monkeypox in Orange County. Fully vaccinated means two doses of the vaccine.

Anyone who has had contact with someone with monkeypox or a man who has sex with men is eligible to get the shot. Laboratory personnel and health care workers can also get the shot.

The risk of monkeypox to the general public is usually low.

Need a monkeypox vaccine? Click here to contact your local county health department.

