WHO reports that COVID cases have dropped everywhere, but the pandemic is not over

The World Health Organization says the number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere in the world last week by about 12%.

The U.N. health agency reported in its latest weekly review of the pandemic issued Wednesday that there were just under 4.2 million new infections last week and about 13,700 deaths, a 5% drop.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that even though the number of weekly reported deaths have plummeted more than 80% since February, one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds and that most of those deaths are avoidable.