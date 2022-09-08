© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

WHO reports that COVID cases have dropped everywhere, but the pandemic is not over

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published September 8, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak China
Andy Wong
/
AP
A woman wearing a face mask sends a child to a primary school in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. China has stuck to its hard-line "zero-COVID" policy of compulsory testing, lockdowns, quarantines and masking despite advice from the World Health Organization and moves by most other countries to open up again since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Even though the number of weekly reported deaths have plummeted more than 80% since February, one person still dies with COVID every 44 seconds.

The World Health Organization says the number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere in the world last week by about 12%.

The U.N. health agency reported in its latest weekly review of the pandemic issued Wednesday that there were just under 4.2 million new infections last week and about 13,700 deaths, a 5% drop.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that even though the number of weekly reported deaths have plummeted more than 80% since February, one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds and that most of those deaths are avoidable.

Tags

Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19WHO
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press