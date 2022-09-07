$250,000 grant to help Naples center expand behavioral health services to families

he Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation has awarded David Lawrence Centers in Naples a $250,000 grant to expand behavioral health access to children and families.

The David Lawrence Centers is Collier County’s only comprehensive, nonprofit behavioral health provider.

The goal of the funding is to expand access to behavioral health services for children and families, according to the foundation.

The grant will help eliminate the risk of crisis situations through enhanced assessment and linkage to services and will also increase awareness of mental health challenges and resources through community outreach.

The grant will fund two Access Center clinicians providing assessments as well as linkage to services for patients after being discharged from inpatient crisis stabilization services to ensure children and families are guided into appropriate treatment programs.

Through the funding, families will have enhanced access to information, resources, training and screenings to address mental health needs, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health.

The foundation was started by Richard Schultz, the founder of BestBuy stores, to aid communities in Minnesota, where he grew up, and Florida, where he lives.

The foundation’s human and social services grants assist families with a variety of needs, including food and nutrition, housing or shelter, skill training and development, and serious medical challenges.

