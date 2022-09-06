Medicaid extensions for new parents grow, but may run into limits

States around the country are making it easier for parents of newborns to keep Medicaid in the year after childbirth, a crucial time when depression and other health problems can develop.

But tight government budgets and low reimbursement may ultimately limit this push and make it hard for patients who get expanded coverage to find doctors willing to take it.

In 2021, Florida lawmakers approved the proposal to extend from 60 days to 12 months the time that Medicaid will cover postpartum care. The federal government signed off on the plan in May.

And since the spring, 23 states and Washington, D.C., have said they will extend the government-funded coverage for a year after babies arrive. That’s up from a requirement to keep it for only 60 days.

“A lot of things have changed since the pandemic,” said Venessa Aiken, a new mother from Orlando. “A lot of places no longer take Medicaid, or if they do, you have to wait like two months before you can be seen.”

Jennie Joseph, a midwife and the founder of Commonsense Childbirth, a Winter Garden nonprofit that operates a birth center and clinic, says low Medicaid reimbursement rates and payment hassles are challenging for care providers.

Aiken, who gave birth at Joseph’s center in July, says she has had a hard time getting a call back from her primary care doctor’s office, and she’s worried about getting a referral to a specialist.

