A Connecticut woman sues Vermont over the state's residency requirement for assisted suicide

A Connecticut woman with cancer is suing Vermont for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives.

Lynda Bluestein, 75, has terminal fallopian tube cancer. She and Dr. Diana Barnard, a Vermont physician, argue in the lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Burlington that the state's residency requirement violates the U.S. Constitution.

The law allows physicians to prescribe lethal medication to Vermont residents with an incurable illness that is expected to kill them within six months.

Bluestein and Barnard are asking the court to block enforcement of the residency provision.

The lawsuit was filed by the group Compassion and Choices, which describes itself as an organization that “expands options and empowers everyone to chart their end-of-life journey.”

