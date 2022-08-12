© 2020 Health News Florida



Class of COVID-19
In this statewide project, journalists explore the high costs of the pandemic for children and young adults. The project is supported in part by the Hammer Family Charitable Foundation and the Education Writers Association.

Health News Florida part of statewide project to win Murrow Award for 'Class of COVID-19' series

Health News Florida | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published August 12, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT
class of 19 ad for email.png
The Florida Channel
Leon County Judge John Cooper on June 30, 2022, in a screen grab from The Florida Channel.

The 2021 series, a collaboration of Florida Public Media radio stations, earned a national Edward R. Murrow Award in the digital category for large radio markets.

USF Public Media and Health News Florida were part of a statewide Florida Public Media project that won a national Edward R. Murrow Award in the digital category for large radio markets.

The project, called "Class of COVID-19: An Education Crisis for Florida’s Vulnerable Students," investigated how the pandemic affected children and young adults.

Reporter Kerry Sheridan, of Health News Florida and WUSF Public Radio, worked with reporters and editors at other stations that make up Florida Public Media to produce the project in 2021.

The series documented how the COVID pandemic not only impacted children's health, but also created obstacles in their learning that are still being felt.

You can read all the stories in the series by clicking here.

Health News Florida Class of COVID-19COVID-19Coronavirus
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
