Health News Florida part of statewide project to win Murrow Award for 'Class of COVID-19' series

USF Public Media and Health News Florida were part of a statewide Florida Public Media project that won a national Edward R. Murrow Award in the digital category for large radio markets.

The project, called "Class of COVID-19: An Education Crisis for Florida’s Vulnerable Students," investigated how the pandemic affected children and young adults.

Reporter Kerry Sheridan, of Health News Florida and WUSF Public Radio, worked with reporters and editors at other stations that make up Florida Public Media to produce the project in 2021.

The series documented how the COVID pandemic not only impacted children's health, but also created obstacles in their learning that are still being felt.

You can read all the stories in the series by clicking here.

