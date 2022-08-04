DeSantis criticizes states that issued emergency declarations over monkeypox

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday said Florida will not be declaring a state of emergency over the outbreak of monkeypox, as Illinois, New York and California have done.

DeSantis said declarations are only ways to “restrict people’s freedom.”

“We are not doing fear,” DeSantis said during a press briefing in Brevard County. "(We are) going to do facts and we’re not going to go out and try to rile people up.

“You see some of these states declaring states of emergency, they’re going to abuse those emergency powers to restrict your freedom. I guarantee you that’s what will happen. We saw it so much with COVID,”

Data from the Florida Department of Health shows that 525 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the state as of Tuesday, with the highest concentration in South Florida, with more than 350 combined in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said none of the cases have resulted in death. He also said “90 percent, maybe 99 percent” have been men and almost all transmitted through “basically” sexual contact.

Monkeypox has been spreading across the U.S. since May. As of Friday, there have been over 5,100 confirmed cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus causes similar symptoms to smallpox, like a rash, fever and headache. It's transmitted through close physical contact and it's rarely fatal. Although anyone can get infected, the outbreak appears to have largely affected men who have sex with other men.

Ladapo said the state has received about 24,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine and distributed about 8,500 to local health departments.

Information from WMFE’s Danielle Prieur and News Service of Florida was used in this report.