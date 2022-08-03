© 2020 Health News Florida



Number of uninsured Americans drops to record low

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 3, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT
Xavier Becerra, shown here in 2019, announced the update on Monday that is meant to prevent discrimination against transgender and gay people in health care.
AP
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, shown here in 2019, says: "We know that access to quality, affordable health care is key to healthier lives, economic security, and peace of mind.”

Prior to last year, the uninsured rate had consistently remained in the double digits for decades.

The number of people living in America without health insurance coverage hit an all-time low of 8 percent this year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.

“Every American has the right to the peace of mind that comes with access to affordable, quality health care,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

The findings come days after Democrats hammered out a 725-page climate, health care and tax deal that would extend generous federal subsidies for people who buy private health insurance that are credited with driving down the number of uninsured Americans.

Democrats have proposed spending $64 billion to extend those price breaks for three more years.

Roughly 26 million people remain without health insurance. Just under 2 percent of children are now uninsured.

Click here to read the report from the federal Office of Health Policy.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News Florida health insuranceACAAffordable Care ActBiden administrationHHS
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
