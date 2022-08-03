Number of uninsured Americans drops to record low

The number of people living in America without health insurance coverage hit an all-time low of 8 percent this year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.

“Every American has the right to the peace of mind that comes with access to affordable, quality health care,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

The findings come days after Democrats hammered out a 725-page climate, health care and tax deal that would extend generous federal subsidies for people who buy private health insurance that are credited with driving down the number of uninsured Americans.

Democrats have proposed spending $64 billion to extend those price breaks for three more years.

Roughly 26 million people remain without health insurance. Just under 2 percent of children are now uninsured.

