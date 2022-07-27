Florida A&M is expanding its Master of Science in Nursing programs

Florida A&M University wants to graduate more nurses. The school is adding three new tracks for students to earn a Master of Science in Nursing. The move comes as Florida faces a severe nursing shortage aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

FAMU’s new MSN tracks will include focuses on nursing leadership, informatics and nurse education. Classes for the tracks will begin during the 2023 spring semester. The program builds on a Master of Science in Nursing program launched last fall at the Tallahassee university.

“The School of Nursing continuously seeks strategies that increase student success outcomes and enhance our ability to address the nursing workforce needs. These new degree tracks in our nursing program will help to address the growing demand for health care professionals,” FAMU Dean of Nursing Shelley A. Johnson said in a statement.

To build and run the new programs, the university is partnering with Wiley, a company that provides support for research and education institutions.

“Given the nursing shortage across the country, this partnership will meet the growing demands of the market and provide a pathway to critically important careers for more graduates," said Todd Zipper, Wiley’s executive vice president and general manager of University Services and Talent Development.

Wiley is involved in most aspects of the new programs, from helping to develop the classes to helping to recruit and support the students.

