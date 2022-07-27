Biden tests negative for COVID-19 and ends his 'strict isolation'

President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday, according to a letter from his physician.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor writes that Biden has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever.

O'Connor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Biden will discontinue his “strict isolation” measures.

Biden will wear a “well-fitting” face mask for 10 days anytime he is around others, O’Connor said.

The 79-year-old Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on .July 21.