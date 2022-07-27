© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Biden tests negative for COVID-19 and ends his 'strict isolation'

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 27, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
Joe Biden
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday, July 26, and again on Wednesday, July 27.

President Joe Biden tweets "Back to the Oval." However, he will wear a “well-fitting” mask anytime he is around others for the next 10 days, his doctor says.

President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday, according to a letter from his physician.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor writes that Biden has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever.

O'Connor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Biden will discontinue his “strict isolation” measures.

Biden will wear a “well-fitting” face mask for 10 days anytime he is around others, O’Connor said.

The 79-year-old Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on .July 21.

Joe Biden
Associated Press
