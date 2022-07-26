© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF Logo

X
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Biden says he's 'feeling better every day' as he recovers from COVID

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 26, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT
biden.jpeg
Susan Walsh
/
AP
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, July 25, 2022. Biden, who continues to recover from his coronavirus infection, spoke virtually with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the Chips Act, a proposal to bolster domestic manufacturing.

After participating in a virtual meeting Monday to talk about computer chip manufacturing, Biden said “everything’s on the button” with the medical tests he’s been receiving each evening.

President Joe Biden says he’s “feeling better every day” as he recovers from his COVID-19 infection.

After participating in a virtual meeting Monday to talk about computer chip manufacturing, Biden said “everything’s on the button” with the medical tests he’s been receiving each evening.

It was his first appearance publicly since Friday.

He also said he’s been sleeping better, joking that his dog had to wake him up on Monday morning. First lady Jill Biden has been at the family home in Delaware while the president isolates in the White House residence.

Biden said his voice remained raspy and said he still had nasal congestion, but he’s on his way “to fully recovered, God willing.”

The White House plans to hold a summit Tuesday to discuss developing a new generation of vaccines that could more effectively guard against contagious variants of the coronavirus.

Tags

Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19Joe Biden
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content