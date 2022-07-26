Biden says he's 'feeling better every day' as he recovers from COVID

President Joe Biden says he’s “feeling better every day” as he recovers from his COVID-19 infection.

After participating in a virtual meeting Monday to talk about computer chip manufacturing, Biden said “everything’s on the button” with the medical tests he’s been receiving each evening.

It was his first appearance publicly since Friday.

He also said he’s been sleeping better, joking that his dog had to wake him up on Monday morning. First lady Jill Biden has been at the family home in Delaware while the president isolates in the White House residence.

Biden said his voice remained raspy and said he still had nasal congestion, but he’s on his way “to fully recovered, God willing.”

The White House plans to hold a summit Tuesday to discuss developing a new generation of vaccines that could more effectively guard against contagious variants of the coronavirus.