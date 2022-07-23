© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF Logo

X
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Biden's condition improves 'significantly,' but his throat is still sore from COVID

By NPR Washington Desk
Published July 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
President Biden talks on the phone with his national security team from the Treaty Room in the residence of the White House on Friday.
Adama Schultz
/
The White House via AP
President Biden talks on the phone with his national security team from the Treaty Room in the residence of the White House on Friday.

The president's symptoms now include a sore throat and body aches, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said. Biden is likely infected with the BA.5 subvariant of omicron.

President Joe Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, says Biden - who tested postive for COVID-19 on Thursday - continues to “improve significantly” despite a lingering sore throat.

Biden is feeling “much, much better.," the White House's COVID coordinator Dr. Ashisha Jha says, “Thank goodness our vaccines and therapeutics work well against it."

Officials have emphasized that Biden's symptoms are mild because he received four vaccine doses and had started taking Paxlovid.

O'Connor said Saturday the president likely became infected with a highly contagious variant, known as BA.5, that's spreading throughout the country, and Jha said Sunday, “It is the BA.5 variant.”

Biden's COVID-19 symptoms now include a sore throat and body aches, in addition to a runny nose and loose cough, according to O'Conner in a letter Saturday.
Still, 'Connor says his primary symptoms are "less troublesome" after a second full day of Paxlovid treatment.

"His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain entirely normal," O'Connor writes.

He adds that Biden is "experiencing no shortness of breath at all."

Now the most prevalent coronavirus strain in the United States, BA.5 is four times more resistant to vaccines, according to a new study.

The White House is providing daily written updates from O'Connor on the president's condition while he remains ill.

The president will remain in isolation at the White House through Tuesday. If he tests negative at that point, he could resume normal activities on Wednesday, according to the course of precautions the White House says he's taking.

Biden's illness led to cancellation of his scheduled trip to Florida on Monday. He was slated to appear at events in Orlando and Tampa.

Biden appeared virtually on Friday at a briefing on gas prices with his economic team. His voice was scratchy, but he insisted that he felt better than he sounded. O'Connor noted on Saturday that Biden's voice sounds deep.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.


Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Health News Florida Joe BidenCoronavirusCOVID-19
NPR Washington Desk
Related Content