Biden's planned visit to Tampa and Orlando are likely off after his positive COVID test

President Joe Biden’s trip to Florida next week appeared unlikely Thursday after the White House announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

A White House press pool report said travel has been canceled for at least five days.

Biden was scheduled Monday to attend a National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando and speak at a Democratic National Committee rally in Tampa.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that Biden, 79, who is fully vaccinated, is taking Paxlovid and experiencing “very mild” symptoms.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre said in the statement.

Jean-Pierre added that Biden will work in isolation until he tests negative.

“Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work,” Jean-Pierre said.

He's taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. Biden is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

