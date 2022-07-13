The demand is high as monkeypox vaccines arrive in Broward County

Monkeypox vaccines finally arrived in Broward County on Tuesday to high demand as residents rushed to receive a dose.

Robert Boo, chief executive officer of The Pride Center for Equality in Wilton Manors, said 864 appointments for the vaccine filled up overnight after slots became available. On Tuesday, Boo became one of the first to receive a dose of Jynneos.

“The vaccine is highly sought after,” Boo said. “Spread within the community is definitely here. We have got to get ahead of this big rolling ball.”'

More than 120 confirmed or probable monkeypox cases have been reported in Florida this year through Tuesday. Most of those cases are in Broward, with more than 70, and local doctors say that almost certainly is an undercount as many may be unaware that they are infected or have not yet been tested. Miami-Dade reported more than 20 cases,

To make an appointment for the Jynneos vaccine, click here. No walk-ins.

