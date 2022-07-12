Orlando Health announces plans to build a 300-bed hospital in Pasco County

Orlando Health is adding to its footprint in the Tampa Bay area, this time announcing plans for a new hospital in the Wiregrass Ranch community of Pasco County.

A site plan submitted to Pasco County calls for a 300-bed, multistory hospital and wellness campus, Orlando Health announced Monday. The hospital will include emergency services and inpatient care from clinical experts in multiple specialties.

Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch Hospital is slated to go up at State Road 56 and Wiregrass Ranch Boulevard, in Wesley Chapel, just north of Tampa. The property purchase is slated to close later this fall.

Orlando Health’s foray into the Tampa Bay region began with the 2020 purchase of the 480-bed Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, the city’s oldest and largest hospital. The acquisition included an emergency facility in Pinellas Park, and a handful of adjunct family, sports medicine and urgent care clinics in Pinellas County.

“With the tremendous growth on Florida’s west coast, we are truly excited to have Orlando Health meet the needs of this region,” said John Moore, senior vice president of Orlando Health’s West Region. “At Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch Hospital, we will provide a broad range of health care services, all in one convenient location.”

Wiregrass Ranch is a master-planned community of more than 5,000 acres in Wesley Chapel. The growing community in south Pasco already is home to the 148-bed AdventHealth Wesley Chapel hospital. The campus includes a Moffitt Cancer Center outpatient treatment facility.

Orlando Health is nonprofit health care organization with more than $8 billion in assets and about 450 locations. The 3,200-bed system includes 10 hospitals.

An official groundbreaking and opening date has not been announced.

