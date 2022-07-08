© 2020 Health News Florida



Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 8, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT
President Biden speaks at the White House on Sept. 8.
The White House said that President Biden has committed to doing “everything in his power” to protect access to “safe and legal abortion.”

The president is expected to formalize instructions to DOJ and HHS to push back on efforts to limit the access to federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical services.

The White House says President Joe Biden will take executive action to protect access to abortion.

The president faces mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago.

Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of people to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

The White House said Friday that Biden has committed to doing “everything in his power” to protect access to “safe and legal abortion.”

Health News Florida abortionsJoe BidenRoe v Wade
Associated Press
