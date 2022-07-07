© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

US allows pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer's COVID-19 pill

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT
The Pfizer COVID treatment Paxlovid can be a challenge to get quickly.
Fabian Sommer
/
Picture Alliance
Paxlovid is intended for people with COVID-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill. That includes older people and those with other health issues like heart disease, obesity, cancer or diabetes that make them more vulnerable.

Paxlovid has been shown to curb the worst effects of COVID-19 but it has to be started within five days of symptoms.

U.S. pharmacists can now prescribe the leading COVID-19 pill directly to patients.

The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that pharmacists can begin screening patients to see if they are eligible and then prescribe Pfizer's drug Paxlovid.

Previously, only doctors could prescribe it.

Paxlovid has been shown to curb the worst effects of COVID-19 but it has to be started within five days of symptoms.

Paxlovid is intended for people with COVID-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill. That includes older people and those with other health conditions.

Expanding the test-to-treat program to include pharmacists could add thousands of additional options for patients. The two biggest U.S. drugstore chains — CVS Health and Walgreens — run around 19,000 locations combined.

There also are nearly 19,400 independent pharmacies not tied to a big chain, according to the National Community Pharmacists Association.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

