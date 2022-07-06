Gadsden County reports a spike in fentanyl deaths over July Fourth holiday

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says nine people died from likely fentanyl overdoses over the July Fourth holiday



The U-S Drug Enforcement Administration posted a statement to social media Saturday about a suspected mass fentanyl-poisoning event in the rural Panhandle county.

After two women were found dead of an apparent overdose Friday, that the sheriff's office put out an alert seeking the public’s help to warn others of the possibly polluted drug supply, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The DEA issued a warning in April about mass overdose events happening around the country due to the powerful synthetic opioid. It’s often mixed into other drugs, unknown to the users.

Gadsen Sheriff Morris Young said the weekend overdoses are believed to be connected to marijuana or cocaine laced with fentanyl.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office says users often don’t know fentanyl has been mixed with the drug they just purchased.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

