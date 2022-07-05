Many won't rely on virtual options after COVID, an AP-NORC survey finds

A new poll shows that many Americans don’t expect to rely on the digital services that became commonplace during the pandemic after COVID-19 subsides.

That's even as many think it’s a good thing if those options remain available in the future.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that close to half or more of U.S. adults say they are not likely to attend virtual activities, receive virtual health care, have groceries delivered or use curbside pickup after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Still, close to half of adults also say it would be a good thing if virtual options continue.

Less than three in 10 say they’re very likely to use any of those options at least some of the time..

Still, close to half also say it would be a good thing if virtual options for health care, community events and activities like fitness classes or religious services continue after the pandemic.

Click here to read more about this poll from the Associated Press.

