© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF Logo

X
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Many won't rely on virtual options after COVID, an AP-NORC survey finds

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 5, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT
AP Poll Virus Outbreak Virtual
Sue Ogrocki
/
AP
A 24-hour grocery pickup location at a Walmart in Oklahoma City, on May 30, 2017. A new poll shows that many Americans don't expect to rely on the digital services that became commonplace during the pandemic after COVID-19 subsides.

For many, drawbacks outweigh the benefits of relying on digital services such as curbside grocery deliver.

A new poll shows that many Americans don’t expect to rely on the digital services that became commonplace during the pandemic after COVID-19 subsides.

That's even as many think it’s a good thing if those options remain available in the future.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that close to half or more of U.S. adults say they are not likely to attend virtual activities, receive virtual health care, have groceries delivered or use curbside pickup after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Still, close to half of adults also say it would be a good thing if virtual options continue.

Less than three in 10 say they’re very likely to use any of those options at least some of the time..

Still, close to half also say it would be a good thing if virtual options for health care, community events and activities like fitness classes or religious services continue after the pandemic.

Click here to read more about this poll from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content