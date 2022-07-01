© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

In Florida, 60 of 67 counties are listed as high risk for COVID-19

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published July 1, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT
Red and gray 3D model of COVID-19. Looks like a sphere with red trees on it.
CDC
/
CDC
CDC recommends use of the levels to determine the impact of COVID on communities and take action.

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID increased nearly 43 percent in June, as subvariants spread, according to HHS data.

The map of COVID-19 community risk levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the state nearly all in orange, at high risk for transmission for the disease.

As of June 30, only seven of Florida’s 67 counties were not at high risk; and they were list at medium risk. Those were Walton, Washington, Calhoun, Franklin, Hendry, Glades and Putnam.

The community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient bed metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the previous seven days.

florida covid map 6-30-22.jpg

According to the CDC, over the seven days through Wednesday, Florida reported 74,625 new cases with a positivity rate from 20 to 24.9 percent. There were 51 deaths related to the COVID.

Total number of cases in Florida has been 6,482,295, with 75,800. The percentage of fully vaccinated recipients with valid county of residence is 98.7 percent.

Meantime, the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID increased nearly 43 percent in June, as subvariants of the coronavirus spread, according to data posted online Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Services.

The data showed that 3,841 inpatients had COVID as the month ended, up from 2,694 on June 1. The new data also showed that 402 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units, compared to 209 on June 1.

