On Monday, National HIV Testing Day, get free testing and counseling at select Walgreens

In recognition of National HIV Testing Day, the Florida Department of Health in counties around Florida are partnering with Greater Than AIDS and Walgreens to provide free HIV testing Monday.

To find testing locations, click here.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 13% of the estimated 1.2 million people with HIV are not aware of their status. Early diagnosis and treatment are vital to preserving health and preventing transmission.

Nationally, nearly 300 local health departments and community organizations will be at participating Walgreens stores to provide free, confidential and fast test results on site, without the need to schedule an appointment.

Counselors will be on hand to answer questions about HIV prevention and treatment options, including PrEP, a medication that offers another effective means to reduce the risk of getting HIV.



