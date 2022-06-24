© 2020 Health News Florida



CDC experts endorse Moderna COVID-19 shots for ages 6 to 17

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 24, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Thursday to recommend Moderna's shots as an option for school-age kids and adolescents.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Thursday to recommend Moderna's shots as an option for school-age kids and adolescents.

This age group has been able to get shots shots made by Pfizer since last year.

The panel’s recommendations usually are adopted by the CDC and become the government’s guidance for U.S. doctors and their patients.

More than 600 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in U.S. kids ages 5 to 17.

