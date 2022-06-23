© 2020 Health News Florida



A CDC panel recommends that older Americans get a souped-up flu vaccines

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 23, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT
seniors flu vaccine.jpeg
AP

The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors, whose weakened immune systems don’t respond as well to traditional shots.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel says Americans 65 and older should get newer, souped-up flu vaccines.

The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors, whose weakened immune systems don’t respond as well to traditional shots.

Options include a high-dose vaccine, one with an added immune booster and one made with insect cells instead of chicken eggs.

U.S. officials currently say that all Americans 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season.

This would be the first time the government has stated a flu vaccine preference for older adults. The panel’s recommendations usually are adopted by the CDC.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

