Five cases of monkeypox in Broward set off emergency town hall meeting

With five cases of monkeypox in Broward County, LGBTQ community leaders are calling an emergency town hall in Wilton Manors on Thursday night to try to curb the spread.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the majority of monkeypox cases in the U.S. are in men who have had sex with men, although anyone can get it through close personal contact.

Broward LGBTQ leaders said they believe there is cause for concern leading into the Stonewall Pride Parade this weekend.

“We know there will be large gatherings and likely higher sexual activity,” said David Jobin, president and CEO of Our Fund Foundation. “We want the community to celebrate but use caution.”

As of Wednesday, the CDC lists 84 cases across 18 states and Washington, D.C., including nine in Florida. One Florida case was detected in the U.K. .

Read more of this article from news partner the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Copyright 2022 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.