FDA approves pill to treat alopecia, a disorder that causes hair loss

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the first treatment for severe alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that appears as patchy hair loss.

Baricitinib is produced by Eli Lilly under the brand Olumiant.

The FDA says alopecia areata affects more than 300,000 Americans each year. Patients can have hair loss anywhere on their body, Baricitinib helps regrow hair by preventing the immune system from attacking hair follicles.

In clinical trials, Olumiant patients regrew much of their hair, the FDA says.

Among those affected by the alopecia are actor Jada Pinkett Smith and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

The drug was originally approved by the FDA in 2018 to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Olumiant is also approved for the treatment of COVID-19 in certain hospitalized adults.

“Access to safe and effective treatment options is crucial for the significant number of Americans affected by severe alopecia,” said Dr. Kendall Marcus, director of the Division of Dermatology and Dentistry in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “Today’s approval will help fulfill a significant unmet need for patients with severe alopecia areata.”

