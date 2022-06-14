© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF Logo

X
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Survey show that half of region's health workers are dealing with compassion fatigue

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published June 14, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT
Hospitals are typically filled with sick and injured patients who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.
U.S. Navy
/
Hospitals are typically filled with sick and injured patients who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

A survey of Sarasota and Manatee health professionals and first responders reflects how the COVID pandemic has deeply affected people who help others and the need for more trauma-based services.

More than half of the health professionals and first responders in Sarasota and Manatee counties have experienced compassion fatigue, according to a community impact report released by a nonprofit that helps people deal with trauma.

Resilient Retreat collected the data to demonstrate the need for trauma-based services in Sarasota and Manatee for health care workers and first responders.

Lisa Intagliata, executive director of the Sarasota-based organization, says the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has deeply affected people who help others.

"They will experience compassion fatigue because they can mirror what's happening in the situation and what is going on in the lives that they're saving and they often internalize that,” she said. “It’s actually a psychological phenomenon in your brain. We all have mirror neurons, and sometimes those mirror neurons, they're mirroring situations of stress and trauma."

According to the survey, 52 percent of the region's health professionals and first responders reported experiencing compassion fatigue, with 39 percent reporting moderate to severe secondary traumatic stress.

Mental health experts say that compassion fatigue is often mistaken for burnout. But it’s more acute than simply being tired. Health care workers and first responders are prone to mix the stress of traumatic events they witness on the job with the personal stress they are experiencing.

Intagliata says the physical, emotional, and psychological impact of helping others during the pandemic is significant.

"Seeing the patients in isolation, having to work through sometimes tablets and iPhones to correspond with family members about the loved one that was being hospitalized, it took a huge mental health toll."

The survey was produced to guide agencies on how to best help local health workers cope.

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News Florida COVID-19Coronavirushealth care workersfirst respondersSarasota CountyManatee County
Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is the education reporter for WUSF 89.7 and StateImpact Florida.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Related Content