WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Novavax vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 9, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Military Vaccines
Alastair Grant
/
AP
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London, Oct. 7, 2020. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal approval may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused the vaccine for religious reasons.

The Novavax vaccine meets Defense Department requirements because it has the WHO's emergency use approval and is used in Europe and other regions.

A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal approval may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused the other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons.

Already, at least 175 active duty and reserve service members have received the Novavax vaccine. Some have traveled overseas at their own expense to get it.

The Novavax vaccine meets Defense Department requirements because it has the World Health Organization’s emergency use approval and is used in Europe and other regions.

Military officials say many troops who refuse the shots cite certain COVID-19 vaccines’ remote connection to abortions.

Laboratory-grown cell lines descended from fetuses that were aborted decades ago were used in some early-stage testing of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and to grow viruses used to manufacture the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccines do not contain fetal cells.

Novavax, however, says that ”no human fetal-derived cell lines or tissue” were used in the development, manufacture or production of its vaccine.

In a 21-0 vote with one abstention, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration recommended that the agency authorize Novavax's two-dose vaccine.

An FDA summary found the Novavax vaccine had 90% efficacy in protecting people against mild, moderate and severe disease.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19Novavaxcoronavirus vaccineFDAmilitaryDepartment of Defense
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
