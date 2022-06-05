© 2020 Health News Florida



Go-broke dates for Medicare and Social Security have been pushed back

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 5, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT
The projected depletion date for Medicare’s trust fund for inpatient hospital care moved back two years to 2028 from last year’s forecast of 2026.

A stronger-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic has pushed back the go-broke dates for Social Security and Medicare, but officials warn that the current economic turbulence is putting additional pressures on the bedrock retirement programs.

The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released Thursday states that Social Security’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits in 2035, instead of last year's estimation of 2034.

The projected depletion date for Medicare’s trust fund for inpatient hospital care moved back two years to 2028 from last year’s forecast of 2026.

Health News Florida MedicareSocial Security
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
