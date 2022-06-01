© 2020 Health News Florida



Biden plans to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 1, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT
baby formula shortage AP.jpeg
Two-month-old Jose Ismael Gálvez is fed a bottle of formula by his mother, Yury Navas, 29, of Laurel, Md., from her dwindling supply of formula at their apartment in Laurel, Md., Monday, May 23, 2022. After this day's feedings she will be down to their last 12.5 ounce container of formula. Navas doesn't know why her breastmilk didn't come in for her third baby and has tried many brands of formula before finding the one kind that he could tolerate well, which she now says is practically impossible for her to find. To stretch her last can she will sometimes give the baby the water from cooking rice to sate his hunger.

The White House says Biden will host a roundtable with manufacturers including ByHeart, Bubs Australia, Reckitt, Perrigo Co. and Gerber. Not on the list is Abbott Nutrition.

President Joe Biden is set to meet with infant formula manufacturers as his administration works to ease nationwide shortages.

The administration's strategy calls for importing foreign supplies and using the Defense Production Act to speed domestic production.

The White House says Biden will host a roundtable Wednesday with manufacturers including ByHeart, Bubs Australia, Reckitt, Perrigo Co. and Gerber. Not on the list is Abbott Nutrition, whose Michigan plant was shut down in February over safety concerns, sparking the U.S. baby formula shortage.

U.S. regulators and Abbott announced an agreement last month that would help pave the way for reopening the plant, though production has not restarted.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

