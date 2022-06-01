© 2020 Health News Florida



Africans see inequity in monkeypox response elsewhere around globe

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 1, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT
Europe-Monkeypox
AP
/
CDC
This 1997 image provided by the CDC during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire, and depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient, who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage.

Although most cases of the smallpox-related disease are mild, authorities in numerous European countries and the U.S. are offering to immunize people at high risk and considering the use of antivirals.

As health authorities in Europe and elsewhere scramble to roll out vaccines and drugs to stamp out the biggest monkeypox outbreak beyond Africa, some doctors are acknowledging an ugly reality: The resources needed to prevent the disease have long been available, just not to the Africans who have dealt with it for decades.

Some African outbreak experts said the vaccines should be shared according to need and pointed out that they haven't always had enough.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Health News Florida MonkeypoxAfrica
