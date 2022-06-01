Africans see inequity in monkeypox response elsewhere around globe

As health authorities in Europe and elsewhere scramble to roll out vaccines and drugs to stamp out the biggest monkeypox outbreak beyond Africa, some doctors are acknowledging an ugly reality: The resources needed to prevent the disease have long been available, just not to the Africans who have dealt with it for decades.

Although most cases of the smallpox-related disease are mild, authorities in numerous European countries and the U.S. are offering to immunize people at high risk and considering the use of antivirals.

Some African outbreak experts said the vaccines should be shared according to need and pointed out that they haven't always had enough.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.