Northeast Florida's health care concerns: from substance abuse to food deserts

Substance abuse, lack of affordable housing, transportation needs and even groceries all are pressing concerns that must be addressed to improve the health of Northeast Floridians, according to a new study from Jacksonville-area health care providers.

The Community Health Needs Assessment is conducted every three years by the Jacksonville Nonprofit Hospital Partnership, utilizing focus group data, select interviews and regional surveys across the region's five counties.



Nine concerns listed in the study include cancer treatments, substance abuse, housing, maternal care and transportation.

The report asserts that about 20% of an individual's health is determined by the quality of their medical care. A bigger factor — nearly half — are societal factors like economic status, affordable and stable housing, access to transportation and supply of healthy foods.

In Duval County, priorities to address health deficiencies and disparities include improved care coordination, affordable groceries throughout the metro area, more Medicaid-based providers in the Westside and Northside, and more funding for treating substance abuse and mental illness, the report says.

Michael Mayo, president of Baptist Health, said the study is the outcome of an important and unique collaboration between nonprofits, stakeholders and government entities that started in 2011.

While he believes progress has been made in the intervening decade, Mayo says the collaboration's work helps providers and policymakers stay current on issues facing the community today.

"The challenge is the conditions within our community economically are constantly changing," Mayo said. "Therefore, it's an effort that can't be put on the shelf; it has to be enacted. We have got great data, and moving forward we can make better differences in people's lives.

The partnership includes 13 hospitals between five health systems: Ascension St. Vincent, Baptist Health, Brooks Rehabilitation, Mayo Clinic and UF Health. The fourth Community Health Needs Assessment is available at this link, where residents can view all priorities identified for Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Clay and Baker counties.

