Small improvements paved the way to neurosurgery for former FSU football star Myron Rolle

Dr. Myron Rolle is a former football star, a Rhodes Scholar, and a neurosurgery resident at Harvard-Massachusetts General Hospital.

In his new book, The 2% Way: How a Philosophy of Small Improvements Took Me to Oxford, the NFL, and Neurosurgery, Rolle chronicles his upbringing in the Bahamas, his football career and his path to becoming a doctor.

Through the book, Rolle hopes to be a role model for other young athletes and hopes his work as a neurosurgeon can positively impact the most vulnerable populations.

During Rolle’s time at Florida State, he shined on the football team. In his first season, he was named a freshman All-American and Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year. During his junior season, he was named a Rhodes Scholar.

Rolle was faced with a decision. He could return to Florida State for his senior season of college football, declare for the National Football League draft where he was projected to be a first- or second-round pick, or study in the U,K. for a year at Oxford with his scholarship.

Rolle chose Oxford, where he graduated with his master’s degree in medical anthropology. Upon his return, he entered the NFL draft where he was selected in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans. He was with the Titans for two seasons but never appeared in a game.

Now, he is a neurosurgery resident at Harvard, and the founder and chairman of the Myron L. Rolle Foundation, a nonprofit organization that prioritizes global health, wellness, and education for families and children in need.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.