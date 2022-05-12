Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to nearly 1,500

Nearly 1,500 Florida hospital inpatients have COVID-19 as the number continues to gradually increase, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed 1,486 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,352 in a Monday count and 1,303 on Friday. Also, the new data showed 123 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, up from 104 on Monday and 103 on Friday.

Inpatient totals have increased in recent weeks as the overall reported numbers of COVID-19 cases have gone up.

But hospitalizations and case numbers remain far lower than early in the year, when the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spread through the state.