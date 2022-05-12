© 2020 Health News Florida



Coronavirus
Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to nearly 1,500

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published May 12, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT
A woman lays in a hospital bed with machines in the foreground
Pixabay.com
/
Inpatient totals have increased in recent weeks as the overall reported numbers of COVID-19 cases have gone up.

The numbers have been steadily increasing along with cases. On Friday there were 1,303 hospital inpatients with Covid and that climbed to 1,352 on Monday.

Nearly 1,500 Florida hospital inpatients have COVID-19 as the number continues to gradually increase, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed 1,486 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,352 in a Monday count and 1,303 on Friday. Also, the new data showed 123 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, up from 104 on Monday and 103 on Friday.

Inpatient totals have increased in recent weeks as the overall reported numbers of COVID-19 cases have gone up.

But hospitalizations and case numbers remain far lower than early in the year, when the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spread through the state.

