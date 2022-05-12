News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to nearly 1,500
The numbers have been steadily increasing along with cases. On Friday there were 1,303 hospital inpatients with Covid and that climbed to 1,352 on Monday.
Nearly 1,500 Florida hospital inpatients have COVID-19 as the number continues to gradually increase, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The data showed 1,486 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,352 in a Monday count and 1,303 on Friday. Also, the new data showed 123 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, up from 104 on Monday and 103 on Friday.
Inpatient totals have increased in recent weeks as the overall reported numbers of COVID-19 cases have gone up.
But hospitalizations and case numbers remain far lower than early in the year, when the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spread through the state.