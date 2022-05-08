DeSantis wants to know how much Florida hospitals spend on people in the country illegally

The DeSantis administration is asking Florida hospitals to determine how much money they spend on health care for patients living in the country illegally.

Hospitals have until May 23 to submit a record of any such funds to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

AHCA Secretary Simone Marstiller sent a letter to the Florida Hospital Association, which represents the state’s hospitals, with a reminder that all partners must participate.

In response, FHA president Mary Mayhew said, “FHA received the letter from AHCA late Thursday afternoon. We are reviewing the request and communicating with our member hospitals.”

Once the information is collected, it will be shared with the public.

The measure is part of an executive order Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in September aimed at curbing the number of people being sent to Florida from the southern U.S. border by the federal government.

