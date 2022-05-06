How to fix burnout before it burns you. This therapist says it starts with self-reflection.

For Mental Health Awareness Month, WMFE’s Danielle Prieur speaks with family therapist Cherlette McCullough of Winter Park about how to identify burnout, and how to fix it.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the interview.

Interview highlights

On how to tell if you’re burned out: “I want you to really take ownership for where you are, and your behaviors. Take a two-minute break. And just think about how have you been communicating with the people that you work with, with the people that you love. Or the people that you are connected to. How are you really handling conflict?”

On finding a coping mechanism that works for you: “So that may mean one that we always say: disconnecting from the electronics, you know, if you’re gonna read something, reading something that feels good, staying away from the news, possibly, you know, and bad news, things like going out in nature, hiking, exercising, walking around your neighborhood, connecting with your neighbors doing something that’s totally different.”

On the consequences of not seeking help: “Not dealing with it or not getting some help, can really cause issues with concentration. It can cause some issues with your ability to have positive connections. It can definitely cause you to lose a lot of things, friendships, jobs, contracts.”

