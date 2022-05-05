Leon County confirms three cases of meningitis-causing disease

A potentially deadly disease that can cause meningitis is now in Tallahassee after health officials warned of a statewide outbreak last month.

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County reports three college students between the ages of 18 and 22 have been infected with meningococcal disease.

Health officials say fraternity and sorority members, along with students who live on campus, face a higher risk of contracting the disease.

They recommend undergraduate students get the meningococcal B vaccine to protect against the strain that's been reported in the region.

According to the health department, early symptoms include: fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, light sensitivity, confusion, rash.

Meningococcal vaccines are available through health care providers, pharmacies and local health departments.



