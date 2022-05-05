© 2020 Health News Florida



Leon County confirms three cases of meningitis-causing disease

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published May 5, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT
A potentially deadly disease that can cause meningitis is now in Tallahassee after health officials warned of a statewide outbreak last month.

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County reports three college students between the ages of 18 and 22 have been infected with meningococcal disease.

Health officials say fraternity and sorority members, along with students who live on campus, face a higher risk of contracting the disease.

They recommend undergraduate students get the meningococcal B vaccine to protect against the strain that's been reported in the region.

According to the health department, early symptoms include: fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, light sensitivity, confusion, rash.

Meningococcal vaccines are available through health care providers, pharmacies and local health departments.


Valerie Crowder
Valerie Crowder is a freelance reporter based in Panama City, Florida. Before moving to Florida, she covered politics and education for Public Radio East in New Bern, North Carolina. While at PRE, she was also a fill-in host during All Things Considered. She got her start in public radio at WAER-FM in Syracuse, New York, where she was a part-time reporter, assistant producer and host. She has a B.A. in newspaper online journalism and political science from Syracuse University. When she’s not reporting the news, she enjoys reading classic fiction and thrillers, hiking with members of the Florida Trail Association and doing yoga.
See stories by Valerie Crowder
