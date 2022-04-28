Tallahassee's HCA Florida Capital Hospital opens neonatal intensive care unit

All but the smallest and sickest newborns can be cared for in Tallahassee's newest neonatal intensive care unit.

The $5 million, 10 bed facility is now open at HCA Florida Capital Hospital. The third-floor corridor leading to the new neonatal ICU was packed with staff, Chamber of Commerce folks and other guests as CEO Alan Keesee gave a welcome.

"So you're standing in a beautiful, 10-bed, level 2 neonatal ICU," he said before taking part in a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Unit Interim Director Dr. Dianna Broznya said newborns who are very premature or very sick will now have the very best of care.

"And our NICU will be able to take the babies born up to 10 weeks early, or 30 weeks gestational age. Also some babies are born very small. We can take babies born at 1250 grams, which is about 2 pounds, 7 ounces, so that's very tiny."

Babies with severe medical issues, including those whose mothers who used addictive drugs during pregnancy, will be cared for round-the-clock. Parents can even watch their babies through a video link to their cellphones.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.