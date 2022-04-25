© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says one child has died as part of mystery liver disease outbreak

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published April 25, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT
The World Health Organization in Geneva has faced criticism from President Trump over its handling of the pandemic.
AP
The World Health Organization says cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds, but further research is ongoing.

The agency says it received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” from a dozen countries but did not confirm where the fatality occurred.

The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.

The U.N. health agency said late Saturday that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” from a dozen countries.

The cases were reported in children aged 1 month to 16 years old, and 17 of those who fell ill required liver transplants.

WHO did not say in which country the death occurred.

The first cases were recorded in Britain, where 114 children have been sickened.

Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds but further research is ongoing.

Click here for more of this article from the Associated Press.

Health News Florida liver diseaseHepatitischildren's healthWHOWorld Health Organization
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
