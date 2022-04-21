HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee opens its new rehabilitation center

The newly rebranded HCA Florida Capital Hospital has opened its latest addition. The ribbon- cutting ceremony took place Wednesday.

Hospital CEO Alan Keesee said the $23 million, 27,000-square-foot rehabilitation center will mean better patient outcomes.

"The purpose of rehabilitation is to really, after you've had an acute stay at a hospital, to help you get back to your life and family," Keesee said.

Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce chief Sue Dick said the new facility will also be a great economic development tool.

"Health care is the No. 1 important item we hear from anyone locating here or growing their families and creating businesses here," Dick said.

Keesee had more good news at the ceremony: "We had zero COVID-19 patients a week ago. And that's the first time in two years that's occurred."

Meanwhile, HCA Florida Capital Hospital's growth spurt continues. The next grand opening will be next week for a neonatal intensive care unit.

The Tallahassee hospital had been known as Capital Regional Medical Center since 2003.

