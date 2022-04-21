HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee opens its new rehabilitation center
The structure, physically attached to the main hospital building, is expected to improve patient recovery from major medical procedures
The newly rebranded HCA Florida Capital Hospital has opened its latest addition. The ribbon- cutting ceremony took place Wednesday.
Hospital CEO Alan Keesee said the $23 million, 27,000-square-foot rehabilitation center will mean better patient outcomes.
"The purpose of rehabilitation is to really, after you've had an acute stay at a hospital, to help you get back to your life and family," Keesee said.
Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce chief Sue Dick said the new facility will also be a great economic development tool.
"Health care is the No. 1 important item we hear from anyone locating here or growing their families and creating businesses here," Dick said.
Keesee had more good news at the ceremony: "We had zero COVID-19 patients a week ago. And that's the first time in two years that's occurred."
Meanwhile, HCA Florida Capital Hospital's growth spurt continues. The next grand opening will be next week for a neonatal intensive care unit.
The Tallahassee hospital had been known as Capital Regional Medical Center since 2003.
