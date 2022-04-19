News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Moderna announces a step toward updating its COVID shots for the fall
Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine the original vaccine with protection against the latest variant. On Tuesday, it hinted that such an approach might work.
Before the omicron variant struck, Moderna began testing a shot combining the original vaccine with protection against an earlier variant named beta. The company says people given that test combo shot developed more antibodies capable of fighting newer variants — including omicron — than today's regular booster.
Studies are underway to see if a combination shot that adds omicron-specific protection works better.
