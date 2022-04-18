A new way to take the sting out of mosquitoes

Mosquito season is here, and it’s only going to get worse as we head into the wetter months.

News4Jax Inzecto mosquito trap.



Before it gets too bad, one Jacksonville-area city is taking steps to take out as many mosquitos as it can.

Crews are putting up Inzecto mosquito traps in Atlantic Beach.

The traps were created by a University of Florida professor.

