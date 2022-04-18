© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

A new way to take the sting out of mosquitoes

WJCT News | By Aleesia Hatcher - News4Jax
Published April 18, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Crews in Atlantic Beach are putting up traps that were created by a University of Florida professor for the military.

Mosquito season is here, and it’s only going to get worse as we head into the wetter months.

INZECTO mosquito trap.
News4Jax
Inzecto mosquito trap.


Before it gets too bad, one Jacksonville-area city is taking steps to take out as many mosquitos as it can.

Crews are putting up Inzecto mosquito traps in Atlantic Beach.

The traps were created by a University of Florida professor.

Read the rest of this story at WJCT News partner News4Jax.

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9.

To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Health News Florida mosquitoesmosquito controlJacksonvilleduval countyUniversity of Floridamilitary
Aleesia Hatcher - News4Jax
Related Content