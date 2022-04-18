A new way to take the sting out of mosquitoes
Crews in Atlantic Beach are putting up traps that were created by a University of Florida professor for the military.
Mosquito season is here, and it’s only going to get worse as we head into the wetter months.
Before it gets too bad, one Jacksonville-area city is taking steps to take out as many mosquitos as it can.
Crews are putting up Inzecto mosquito traps in Atlantic Beach.
The traps were created by a University of Florida professor.
