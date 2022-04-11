© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

With COVID mission over, Pentagon plans for the next pandemic

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published April 11, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT
Army covid research.jpeg
Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt
/
U.S. Army via AP
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kaelan Hayes, a clinical nurse assigned to the military medical team deployed to Brockton, Mass., gathers medication as part of the COVID-19 response operations at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, March 15, 2022.

U.S. military medical teams deployed during the coronavirus pandemic brought back lessons as the Defense Department looks to see what worked and what didn't.

The teams were used to relieve exhausted civilian medical workers and provide care to what seemed to be an endless crush of COVID-19 patients.

Overall, about 24,000 U.S. troops were deployed for the pandemic, including nearly 6,000 medical personnel to hospitals and 5,000 to help administer vaccines.

That mission is over, at least for now. And military leaders are taking stock so they will be better prepared for the next crisis affecting a large population.

Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19militaryU.S. ArmyDepartment of Defense
