WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida representative proposes bill to end mask requirements on airplanes and trains

Health News Florida | By Bryan Lowry - WLRN
Published April 8, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT
airport.jpg
Travelers wearing protective masks walk through Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., in May.

The legislation would prevent TSA from requiring passengers on airplanes to wear masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez introduced legislation Thursday that would prevent the Transportation Safety Administration from requiring passengers on airplanes to wear masks in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Gimenez’s “America Reopens Act” would prevent any federal agency or entity that receives federal funding from requiring vaccination, testing or masking for travelers if they are U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents. The legislation would effectively strike down the TSA policy that requires masking on airplanes, trains and subways.

The TSA directive, adopted early in the pandemic, was extended in March to last through April 18. Another extension is possible amid concerns of a new wave.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Copyright 2022 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Health News Florida COVID-19Coronavirusair travelairportTSAU.S. Congress
Bryan Lowry - WLRN
