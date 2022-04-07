Change to nursing home staffing among health-related bills signed by DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed 42 bills, including a heavily debated measure that will change staffing standards in nursing homes.

The nursing home industry lobbied for the measure (HB 1239), which drew opposition from the senior advocacy group AARP Florida and other critics who contended it would reduce care for residents.

The most controversial part of the bill involves certified nursing assistants, who provide much of the hands-on care in nursing homes.

Current law requires that certified nursing assistants provide a minimum of 2.5 hours of direct care per resident per day. The bill would reduce that to two hours.

Also, current law requires that certified nursing assistants and licensed nurses provide a weekly average of 3.6 hours of direct care per patient per day. The bill would keep that 3.6-hour average, but it would allow time spent by other types of workers, such as physical therapists and occupational therapists, to be factored into the calculation.

Supporters said the changes would provide more flexibility to nursing homes and help address staffing shortages.

“Facilities can use respiratory therapists, mental health therapists, social services, occupational therapists that will care for the residents based on their unique and individualized needs,” Kristen Knapp, a spokeswoman for the Florida Health Care Association, a nursing-home industry group, said Wednesday before DeSantis signed the measure.

But opponents, including representatives of AARP and the Service Employees International Union, which represents nursing-home workers, said they are concerned about certified nursing assistants spending less time with residents.

“It reduces the time that CNAs spend with nursing home residents by 20 percent, and we are absolutely opposed to a cut in nursing home care,” AARP spokeswoman Jamie Mongiovi said.

DeSantis’ office announced the bill signings in a news release after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Among the other measures related to health care signed by the governor:

CS/CS/SB 1950 – Statewide Medicaid Managed Care Program: The law will help set the stage for the Agency for Health Care Administration to award billions of dollars in Medicaid managed-care contracts. The agency during the past decade has gone through lengthy processes twice to award contracts to managed-care plans and is expected to begin a third round this year.

SB 312 – Telehealth: The law will expand the authority of physicians to prescribe controlled substances through telemedicine. Doctors will continue to be prohibited from using telemedicine to prescribe what are known as Schedule I and Schedule II substances, which include drugs that are considered highly addictive.

HB 459 – Step-Therapy Protocols. This law requires an insurer or HMO to publish on its website, and provide to an insured in writing, a procedure for an insured patient and health care provider to request a protocol exemption. A step therapy establishes the sequence in which prescriptions, procedures or courses of treatment must be used to treat a condition.

HB 539 – Nursing Home Financial Reporting. This requires nursing homes to submit audited financial statements to the state annually.

CS/CS/CS/HB 543 – Uterine Fibroid Research and Education. This requires the state Department of Health to develop and maintain an electronic database of information related to uterine fibroids.

HB 593 – Telecommunicator CPR. This requires 911 operators to complete telecommunicator CPR training every two years.

HB 817 – Emergency Medical Care and Treatment to Minors Without Parental Consent. This removes requirement that emergency medical care or treatment to minor without parental consent be administered in hospital or college health service.

HB 855 – Managed Care Plan Performance. This requires AHCA to report data broken down by race, ethnicity, and other demographics-a key strategy to addressing treatment disparities.