Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach an agreement on a $10 billion COVID package

Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps.

But the compromise ended up dropping all funding to help nations abroad combat the pandemic. It drew quick support Monday from President Joe Biden, who initially pushed for a $22.5 billion package.

He ended up settling for much less despite administration warnings that the government was running out of money to keep pace with the disease’s continued — though diminished — spread in the U.S.

Questions remain about whether objections by some Republicans might prevent the Senate from considering the bill this week, as Biden wants.

