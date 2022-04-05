© 2020 Health News Florida



Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate health law

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published April 5, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT
Biden Obama Health Care
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Vice President Joe Biden whispers to President Barack Obama after introducing Obama during the health care bill ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 23, 2010. Obama returns to the White House on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, for a moment he can savor: His signature Affordable Care Act is now part of the fabric of the American health care system and President Joe Biden is looking to extend its reach.

The last time President Barack Obama was in the White House was on Jan. 20, 2017, when he left to escort Donald Trump, who was bent on overturning “Obamacare,” to the Capitol to be inaugurated.

Obama is returning to the White House on Tuesday to savor his signature Affordable Care Act.

That law is now part of the fabric of the American health care system and President Joe Biden is looking to extend its reach. Sign-ups have increased under Biden’s stewardship, and more generous taxpayer subsidies have cut costs for enrollees.

Biden and Obama are marking the 12th anniversary of the law's enactment, and they're out to expand its footprint.

Associated Press
